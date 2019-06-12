Chris Brown has been everywhere as he readies his next studio album, Indigo, slated for release on June 28. After releasing the new single, “No Guidance,” featuring Drake, and joining Eric Bellinger in the music video for his latest single, “Type a Way,” the Grammy winner teams with rising R&B songstress Danileigh for her new “Easy” Remix Visual.

The clip launches with Brown filming Danileigh as they make their way to a dance studio in a warehouse. She tells him she will teach him to dance before both collaborators show off their body-twinning, slick dance moves. Of course, they have fun and show off their chemistry through it all.

DaniLeigh, aka Danielle Curiel, began catching industry eyes after she directed the late Prince’s video for “Breakfast Can Wait.”