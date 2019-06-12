R&B artist H.E.R, in partnership with Live Nation Urban, is set to curate and headline the inaugural Lights On Festival in Concord, CA on Saturday, September 14th. This festival champions the genre of R&B music and the lineup features an amazing group of R&B’s current and emerging talents. The event will take over the Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. Pre-Sale tickets will be available for purchase Wednesday, June 12th. General On-Sale tickets will be available on Friday, June 14th . Fans can visit LightsOnFest.com to for more info and to purchase tickets.

The upcoming festival will feature an R&B driven lineup with performances by H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Kiana Ledé, DaniLeigh, Melii, Lucky Daye, Marc E. Bassy, LONR, Tone Stith, bLAck pARty, and Rayana Jay.

“Concord Pavilion is the ultimate venue. It is the perfect place to bring people from all over the Bay. I have many memories watching shows and DREAMING I’d be able to perform there. The Bay Area is my home…..it’s a dream come true to host my festival there,” said H.E.R.

The upcoming festival will feature two stages that will host nationally recognized music acts as well as a third stage dedicated to providing a platform for emerging filmmakers. It will also feature activations from local visual artists, vendors and food trucks. The Bay Area native’s vision is to build an event that will provide a platform for and showcase various disciplines of the arts, not just music.

“It’s an honor to be able to help this amazing artist execute her vision. It’s especially refreshing for us because most of the recent artist-curated festivals like Dreamville, Roots Picnic, Astroworld, Camp Flognaw, and others are curated by men; we haven’t seen many female owned and curated artist festivals, especially in Hip-Hop & R&B.” – says Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban.

In 2018, Grammys.com declared, “The musical sensation is changing how we hear – and feel – music with her talent, vision and mystique,” and H.E.R. has proven them right in 2019 by earning two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Album (H.E.R.) and Best R&B Performance (“Best Part” featuring Daniel Caesar). With over one billion combined streams to date, the release of the breakthrough H.E.R. and the recent releases of I Used To Know Her: The Prelude and Part 2, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist H.E.R. has firmly established herself as one of modern music’s most fascinating new voices.