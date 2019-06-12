BET Awards Weekend welcomes another year of the Culture Creators 4th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch, the most sought-after and influential, invite-only gala.

Slated to take place Saturday, June 22nd, the event will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s International Ballroom, with Hilton, Don Julio Tequila, Pepsi and Lexus coming onboard as partners.

For the last four years, Culture Creators has placed a spotlight on the contributions of individuals who have shaped the global view of Black culture by providing a platform that engages and celebrates their accomplishments.

In addition to the Annual Innovators & Leaders Award Brunch, the organization has produced panel discussions, HBCU summits, networking sessions, and workshops, and grown to become the think-tank, talent incubator, and hub for innovators, creatives, and intellectuals who work to diversify various industries.

As part of its programming for the 2016 GRAMMY ® weekend, Culture Creators hosted a soiree that attracted the likes of Diplo, Chris Rock, Skrillex, Lorde, Fatima Robinson, Cory Gamble, SZA, Keke Palmer, and many more influential Hollywood trendsetters and pioneers.

In 2016, Andre Harrell received the first Icon Award, followed by Russell Simmons in 2017 and Sylvia Rhone in 2018. Actress Tiffany Haddish received the Innovator of the Year award in 2017.

Past honorees include the likes of Jemele Hill, Kevin Liles, Kenya Barris, Jason Bolden, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Brickson Diamond, Charlamagne Tha God, Charles D. King, Tiffany Hasbourne, Valeisha Butterfield-Jones, Jesse Collins, Angela Rye, and many others.

This year, the event has expanded, highlighting the achievements of thought leaders, philanthropists, executives, entertainers, artists, and other pillars of African American culture in an intimate setting among key players.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Culture Creators founder Joi Brown spoke the mission and vision, “We create the culture behind the scenes that the world consumes. Imagine if we all worked together, became narrators of our own stories, built a supportive inclusive community that made room at the table for those who are ready?”

On Friday, June 21st, Culture Creators will also host its first-ever, day-long “C-Suite” event. The “C-Suite,” held at the Stardust Penthouse at The Beverly Hilton, will feature “Candid Conversations on Culture,” with curated panels by Amber Grimes, The Brownie Agency, Vibe’s Datwon Thomas, and more.

Culture Creators has done just that and will continue to do so. Watch these “Innovators & Leaders” thrive this year and beyond.

The list of 2019 honorees follows:

Innovators & Leaders Awards 2019

Icon Award

Byron Allen

Founder, Chairman, CEO

Entertainment Studios

Innovator of the Year

Marsai Martin

Actress, Film Director, Producer

Social Action “GAME CHANGER”

David Gross & Steve “O” Carless for Nipsey Hussle

Film & Television

James Lopez, President Will Packer Productions

Business

Tiffany Warren,

Senior VP, Chief Diversity Officer for Omnicom Group

President, AdColor

Technology

Morgan DeBaun, Founder & CEO Blavity Inc.

Iddris Sandu, Architect & Entrepreneur

Finance

Phyllis Newhouse

Founder & CEO of Xtreme Solutions, Inc. and Founder of ShoulderUp

Music

Quality Control Music: CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas and COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee

Fashion

Antoine Phillips

Vice President, Brand and Culture Engagement, GUCCI

Sports

Alexys Feaster

Senior Director Player Development, NBA

Art

Simphiwe Ndzube