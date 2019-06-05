Neo-soul singer/songwriter, Myoa delivers the music video for her thought-provoking single, “You.”

“You” features finely-calibrated lyrics coupled with raw and emotional vocals about breaking chains from toxic relationships that don’t contribute to personal growth and happiness. The accompanying clip sees Myoa seated at a piano, which is only right since the song boasts a piercing piano and string accompaniment. As the song plays out, different men are seated next to her, showcasing the amount of people she had to erase from her life.

“I wrote this song from a personal place deciding to move away from toxic relationships I have experienced in my life,” Myoa told us via email. “The lyrics came from a deep place because I felt though personal, everyone can relate to it. I chose the path to win and stay ahead with my personal goals and career by staying away from negative situations, dream stealers etc, which represent both people & corporations.”

She added, “The video was my chance to describe the set free attitude from those relationships, my co-director Will DaRosa and I chose the 3 talented actors that I felt could portray the emotions and character of the song (Alexander Jones, Dami Onilogbo, Romeo Visca).”

Check out the video and video with Myoa!

Photo Credit: Emex Focus

Follow Myoa:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyoaMusicSings/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/myoamusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MYOAMUSIC

Website: https://www.myoamusic.com/