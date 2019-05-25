Crooner Jacquees continues to build on his brand of R&B with the release of a new music video for his latest single “Who’s.”

In the clip, co-starring his real-life girlfriend Dreezy, Jacquees plays a postal worker who is delivering the mail in a suburban neighborhood when he sees Dreezy and her boyfriend fighting. Through the melee, Jacquees and Dreezy caught eyes and began flirting, leading to the exchange of phone numbers. Once their situation takes off, Dreezy drops her no good man.

“Who’s giving you all your love? Who’s bringing you all your pain? Who’s making sure that you straight?” asks Jacquees. “Yeah, you could get all of my love.”

Jacquees is readying his sophomore album, Round 2, the follow-up to his 2018 debut 4275.

Watch Jacquees and Dreezy’s romantic episode below: