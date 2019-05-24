Emeli Sandé continues to create anticipation around her forthcoming album, Real Life, out June 21 via Capitol Records. The latest release from the project is “Extraordinary Being,” which is released in collaboration with X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which arrives in theaters June 7.

On “Extraordinary Being,” Sandé pushes her sound further than ever. Opening with sparse piano chords, the track quickly builds with propulsive drum taps and funky guitar rhythms, before delving into that disco sound with the addition of sweeping strings.

Sandé said, “‘Extraordinary Being’ is about exposing the lie that we are ordinary. We are extraordinary. It is about reminding people of their innate greatness which exists in everyone. The extraordinary is not just for some people, it is for all of us. I hope the lyrics will help those lacking in confidence to be reminded of their super powers.”

The supporting music video was directed by Sarah McColgan (H.E.R., Charli XCX), and finds Sandé delving into a cosmic world, interspersed with scenes taken from the film.

“Fox approached me about collaborating with them on a song for X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” explains Sandé. “I already had ‘Extraordinary Being’ in the works, and when I saw the film was blown away at how the lyrics of the song matched the journey of the lead character. It really felt like the perfect fit!”

Sandé’s upcoming album, Real Life, was recorded following an intense personal journey of self-doubt and self-discovery. Emerging from that period defiant and powerful, the four-time BRIT Award winner has forged a bold, fearless new sound. Feeling attuned with the disenfranchised state of the world, her vision for Real Life is to give people hope and confidence. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive “Extraordinary Being” and the first single, “Sparrow,” which Rolling Stone hailed as “a staggering new anthem.”

Real Life follows Sandé’s 2017 EP, Kingdom Coming, which included the singles “Starlight” and “Higher.” She has sold more than six million adjusted albums worldwide and nearly 20 million singles across all tracks. Her full-length debut, Our Version Of Events, was named as one of the best albums of 2012 by critics worldwide and certified Gold in the U.S. It broke the U.K. chart record for the most consecutive weeks inside the Top 10, beating the 50-year record previously held by The Beatles. The first single, “Next to Me,” sold more than seven million downloads worldwide, including 1.5 million in the U.S., where it is certified Platinum.