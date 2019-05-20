It seems there’s some new heat coming out of Atlanta. As summer steadily approaches, this is the time when ATL artists show up and show out the most. Trap R&B artist Landstrip Chip jumps into the mix with his new single, “Even Count.”

With “Even Count,” Chip is definitely flossin’ on all of the competition while singing verses that can measure up against you’re favorite and a fun track that deserves to be played in a vehicle with a top-notch sound system and the top down.

Chip not only released a new song, but he also unloaded a great visual featuring a private residence that doubles as a traphouse.

One of Atlanta’s latest gems, Chip is an East Atlanta native who has garnered a ton of respect by using the city as a platform for his unique artistry. After two years and two mixtapes, his hard work allowed him to turn the heads of some of Atlanta’s elite, including Zaytoven, Southside, Sonny Digital, Bankroll Fresh, and Quavo.

Chip’s blend of trap music and R&B sounds, clearly displayed in “Even Count,” is what sets him apart from the rest. But it’s his songwriting skills that truly make him shine.

Landstrip Chip’s “Even Count” is currently available on all streaming platforms and is quickly spreading like a wildfire with the most intense heat.