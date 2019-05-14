Soul/R&B/Afro-Beat singer Koku Gonza blessed a small group of attendees with an eclectic and soulful performance during a special Mother’s Day celebration on Saturday, May 11th. Curated by Incredible People’s Blayne Harding, and sponsored by Singersroom.com, the intimate gathering included a private chef, great conversation, and good music, in a beautiful home, hosted by an amazing family.

During her breathtaking acoustic set, Koku performed several original tracks as well as covers of popular hits like Rihanna’s “Work,” D’Angelo’s “How Does It Feel,” Sade’s “Sweetest Taboo,” and Soul For Real’s “Candy Rain.” Check out the performance below and follow Koku on Instagram @kokugonza.

The Mother’s Day dinner was prepared by Executive Chef Zi Khumbula and his Taco Africana brand. The company specializes in Pan African cuisine, offering everything from colorful street food to fully catered one-of-kind dining experiences. “Consider Taco Africana your culinary passport to Africa,” states Zi. “Our mission is to honor the legacy of Nelson Mandela through cooking, sharing, and community.”

He also added, “We are dreamers as much as we are achievers. We are creating a platform where food lets people know that we are one. If we can blend different cuisines into a beautiful dish, why not do the same with cultures and ethnicities?”

As you can see, Chef Zi is precisely the kind of person Incredible People spotlights; hardworking, driven, creative, and works for the culture and community.

Check out the menu from the evening:

Welcome:

-Cocktails and sparkling wine

-cheese board

-Fruits

-Nuts

-Breads and spreads

Appetizer:

-Periperi shrimp African tacos with caviar

-Periperi Cauliflower African Taco

-Kale, mango and almond salad

-Lite wines and cocktails

Main course: (Seafood extravaganza buffet)

-Grilled Octopus

-Gingered Lobster

-Whole salmon fillets

-African Elotes (corn on the cob)

-Jollof Rice

-Chakalaka (vegetarian bean stew)

-Seasonal veggie roast

-Medium-heavy wines and cocktails

Dessert:

-African inspired dessert bar

-Coffee and tea cocktails

-Coffee and tea

-Hangover kits