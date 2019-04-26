Singer/songwriter Cameron Dietz recently dropped his latest single “Goals.” The song is off his upcoming EP ‘Lake Destiny,’ and features an upbeat pop sound with an early 2000s Justin Timberlake vibe.

“‘Goals’ is a fun song about loving yourself, and never settling or giving yourself anything less than the best,” states the South Florida native.

In the song, Dietz is talking a woman up, telling her how wonderful she is and how, unbeknownst to her, she’s goals. It’s really a positive affirmation song more than anything, injecting a sense of self-confidence into any woman listening.

And for anyone that doesn’t need to listen to the song’s positive message, the fast-tempo, dance beat will surely catch your attention. All the elements for a dance-floor thriller were built in perfectly into the track.

While “Goals” is clearly a pop song, Dietz is usually known for his mixture of pop and R&B styles. However, this time around the singer was determined to let his pop roots show.

Last year, he released his popular single “Hill Valley,” which afforded him a lot of attention. He was added to Highsnobiety’s “Top 10 New Artists to Discover.” Not to mention, Dietz has managed to turn the heads of Marlon Wayans, DC Young Fly, and Ken Jeong.

With “Goals” out and available on all streaming platforms, Dietz promises that his ‘Lake Destiny’ EP is well on the way. Hopefully, Dietz will bless the public with an exciting music video to match the energy of the song.