Leela James will support her latest project by hitting the road this summer for a 19-city “Are You Ready? Tour.” The trek will launch on June 21 in Covington, KY and make stops in major cities like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Memphis, Nashville, Durham before wrapping on July 18 in Glenside, PA, at the Keswick Theatre.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 am local time. For more information on the tour and to find a city near you log onto www.facebook.com/LeelaJames.
The tour supports the R&B/Soul singer and songwriters new project Are You Ready?, a collaboration with The Truth Band. The EP is headed by the lead single, “That Woman,” a song that fuses R&B, Soul, and Rock.
“Are You Ready? Tour” Dates:
Jun-21 Covington, KY Madison Theater
Jun-22 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
Jun-24 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
Jun-25 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
Jun-26 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
Jun-28 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
Jun-30 Birmingham, AL Saturn
Jul-2 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre
Jul-3 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen
Jul-5 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Jul-6 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre
Jul-7 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for Perf. Arts – Amaturo Theatre
Jul-8 Orlando, FL Plaza Live
Jul-10 Savannah, GA Victory North
Jul-12 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symp-hony Hall
Jul-13 Columbia, SC The Senate
Jul-15 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre
Jul-17 New York, NY Webster Hall
Jul-18 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
