Leela James will support her latest project by hitting the road this summer for a 19-city “Are You Ready? Tour.” The trek will launch on June 21 in Covington, KY and make stops in major cities like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Memphis, Nashville, Durham before wrapping on July 18 in Glenside, PA, at the Keswick Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 am local time. For more information on the tour and to find a city near you log onto www.facebook.com/LeelaJames.

The tour supports the R&B/Soul singer and songwriters new project Are You Ready?, a collaboration with The Truth Band. The EP is headed by the lead single, “That Woman,” a song that fuses R&B, Soul, and Rock.

“Are You Ready? Tour” Dates:

Jun-21 Covington, KY Madison Theater

Jun-22 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

Jun-24 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

Jun-25 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Jun-26 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

Jun-28 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

Jun-30 Birmingham, AL Saturn

Jul-2 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre

Jul-3 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen

Jul-5 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Jul-6 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

Jul-7 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for Perf. Arts – Amaturo Theatre

Jul-8 Orlando, FL Plaza Live

Jul-10 Savannah, GA Victory North

Jul-12 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symp-hony Hall

Jul-13 Columbia, SC The Senate

Jul-15 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre

Jul-17 New York, NY Webster Hall

Jul-18 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

