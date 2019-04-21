With the release of his latest single “Face to Face,” popular R&B singer Sammie is delivering visuals for the song along with the announcement of a new tour.

This year, Sammie laid down the gauntlet with his fourth studio album “Everlasting.” He’s now coming forth with “Face to Face,” a song that deals with coming to terms with one’s personal issues.

“Face to Face…it’s literal,” Sammie said. “I grew tired of running from myself. Lying in a bed of lies.”

“So much so, that if I recited them enough times I’d start to believe that they were true. It became sickening and difficult to carry. At some point, we all must look at ourselves in the mirror and chisel at the things we don’t fancy about ourselves.”

Written by Sammie, the singer opens up with a conversation about self-love and healthy relationships; discussing issues of honesty, infidelity, and suicide.

The visuals compliment the message of the song by depicting Sammie being followed by a private detective while having a sexual encounter with a woman. However, the twist is that he’s in a relationship and the private detective was hired by his significant other, who decides to commit suicide after the detective provides proof that Sammie is a cheater.

“Face to Face” fits in perfectly with Sammie’s most recent body of work, “Everlasting,” an album which contains songs that reflect his past relationships and the lessons that he’s learned through his life. Sammie says that “Everlasting” is his most transparent body of work.

Before boasting “Face to Face” as a single, he previously released “Times 10 feat Lil Baby,” “Playlist,” and “H.L.I.T.L.”

In addition to this new release, Sammie has announced that he will be embarking on “The Everlasting Tour” throughout June. The 10-city tour will last from June 3-23. The singer will be hitting Seattle, Sacramento, Oakland, Long Beach, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Chicago, Boston, New York City, D.C., and Atlanta.