Inspired by the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” Columbia Records and HBO have come together to produce an official soundtrack to celebrate the final season of the hit series. Titled “For The Throne,” the album is currently available for pre-order and set to release on April 26.

This is the first time that HBO has partnered with a major label to produce a soundtrack, specifically for a series.

“For The Throne” will feature new music from some of the biggest names in music including A$AP Rocky, Chloe X Halle, Ellie Goulding, Jacob Banks, James Arthur, Joey BadA$$, Lennon Stella, Lil Peep, Maren Morris, Matthew Bellamy, Mumford & Sons, Rosalía feat., A.CHAL, SZA, The Lumineers, The National, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, and X Ambassadors.

The album will have 11 different vinyl configurations: nine cover variants representing each house crest, one color variant with fire and ice colored vinyl, and one standard.

“Game of Thrones” premiered its eighth and final season on April 14. Filmed in Canada, Croatia, Iceland, Malta, Morocco, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Spain, and the United States, the series first appeared on HBO back in 2011.

For the last nine years, “Game of Thrones” has garnered an international fanbase, making it the most watched series on HBO.

Last year, HBO commissioned a pilot for a “Game of Thrones” prequel series which will continue on the success of the series.

“For The Throne” pre-orders are now available on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, and through Columbia Records’ website.