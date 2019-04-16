Legendary artists Mary J. Blige and Nas will hit the road together for the first time this summer for a 22-city North American tour. The hip-hop and R&B music heavyweights will be bringing a stacked setlist of songs spanning both of their careers, making it one of the most anticipated tours of summer 19′.

The Live Nation produced trek will kick off July 11th in West Palm Beach, FL at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre and make stops in Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Boston, and more. The tour, which will see the two performing in a number of indoor and outdoor spaces across amphitheaters and arenas all summer long, will commence on September 10th in Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage. Please see the full itinerary below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 19th starting at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 17th at 12pm local time until Thursday, April 18th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

MARY J. BLIGE AND NAS SUMMER 2019 DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE 7/11/19 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds 7/13/19 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds 7/14/19 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place* 7/16/19 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park 7/20/19 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena* 7/21/19 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater 7/24/19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion 7/25/19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek 7/28/19 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre 7/31/19 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater 8/2/19 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 8/3/19 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater 8/6/19 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre 8/9/19 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion 8/14/19 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre 8/16/19 Las Vegas, NV The Joint* 8/17/19 Las Vegas, NV The Joint* 8/20/19 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater 8/22/19 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion 8/25/19 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater 8/31/19 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater 9/1/19 Boston, MA Xfinity Center 9/10/19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage^

*Nas not playing

^on sale beginning April 18th at 10am