Detroit native B Free and Diggy Simmons join forces for an R&B banger to kick off Spring called “All Mine.” Both artists were introduced by Big Sean’s best friend Earlly Mac, and decided to get on a song together.

The single is circulating across radio stations and B Free is thankful for the love his single is receiving. Both artists recorded the single together in Los Angeles, CA.

Diggy flew out to Detroit, where they shot the video, and he helped with the radio promo of the single. The song was produced by PGF and the video was directed by Nick Margetic.

According to B Free, “Sometimes collaborations can feel awkward or forced, but with Diggy, it was natural from the second I landed.”

B Free’s EP “Lost in Paradise” is streaming on all platforms.