Singer/songwriter Rico Davis proves himself to be a consummate performer in his exciting new visual for “Disco Lover.” Directed by Commissioner Gordon and Tony Milton, the retro-styled set and vibrant lighting serve as the perfect backdrop for the lively dance crew. The song begins with funky ’70s vibes and flips into a smooth blend of Hip Hop, Pop, and Soul for the breakdown.

“Disco Lover” was co-produced by Rico Davis along with Fran Cathcart, Quis Vaughn, and Jason Pittman, and will appear on Rico’s project The Golden Ratio Vol. 1, slated for release on 4/26 via Young America Entertainment.

