Manhattan’s newest creative hub, The Shed, is kicking off it’s opening with a five-night concert series called the Soundtrack of America.

Located on the west side of Manhattan in The Bloomberg Building, where High Line meets Hudson Yards, The Shed will become the meeting grounds for leading and emerging artists, combining dance, film, music, theater, and the visual arts.

Opening this spring, The Shed’s all-inclusive artistic nature will transcend beyond a traditional “arts center,” making it a highly unique creative space for artists in New York City.

The Shed hopes to be a place where social and economic issues become less apparent, while artistic expression is greatly encouraged, which is the driving point of the space; a community forged purely through artistic bonds.

The Soundtrack of America will serve as The Shed’s opening spring attraction. Conceived and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen, and developed with music and educational luminaries that include Quincy Jones, Maureen Mahon, Dion “No I.D.” Wilson, Tunji Balogun, and Greg Phillinganes, the series is just a taste of what this new space will produce.

The Soundtrack of America will showcase emerging musicians and performing artists celebrating the unrivaled impact of African-American Music on contemporary culture over five nights in The McCourt, The Shed’s largest performance area.

The concert series will trace a musical “family tree” of spirituals and blues, jazz and gospel, R&B, rock and roll, house, hip hop, and trap that has inspired a new generation of artists who continue to develop that legacy.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

APRIL 7 @8PM: Braxton Cook, Jade Novah, Kelsey Lu, Smino, and Tank and The Bangas

APRIL 9 @8:30PM: Emily KingEmily King, Fantastic Negrito, ill Camille, Samm Henshaw, serpentwithfeet, and Judith Hill

APRIL 12 @8:30PM: Cory Henry, Melanie Faye, Oshun, Sy Smith, and Terrace Martin

APRIL 14@8PM: Eryn Allen Kane, Keyon Harrold, Moses Sumney, Phony Ppl, and Tamar-kali

Additional artists and special guests to be confirmed. Tickets for Soundtrack of America start at $25 and are on sale to the public at theshed.org.