After making a return with the new single, “Before Dark,” R&B/Soul artist Such, releases a companion music video.

On “Before Dark,” Such, who calls herself “a pretty happy person,” delivers lush and heartfelt vocals over an infectious production that’s ripe for lovers near and far.

The visual brings her sensuality and loving thoughts to life.

About the clip, Such tells us, “I was determined to have a black woman direct the video, it’s amazing how different sensuality and sexuality looks from the female lens.”

“Before Dark” is the first single from the singer and songwriter’s forthcoming EP, due in the Spring of this year.

Visit Such’s website iamsuch.com for updates!