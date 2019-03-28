Last we heard from veteran R&B/Soul artist Shanice was in 2015 when she released the song, “Another Lonely Day in California,” which debuted on her docu-series, “Flex & Shanice.”

Now, almost four years later, the sultry singer and songwriter return with the brand new single, “He Won’t.” The uptempo record is for the grown and sexy as Shanice delivers intoxicating vocals about her bedroom life, insisting her man keeps the bed rocking all night.

Shanice’s last studio album was 2006’s Every Woman Dreams. With well over a decade removed, outside of one-off singles, it looks like fans will see a new project in the near future.

Shanice is well known for her classic 90’s hit “I Love Your Smile.”