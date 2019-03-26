Sheridan Reed tickled our fancy with his song “We Should Both Be Here,” so it’s only right that we premiere his brand new music video for his latest single, “Money Maker.”

Lifted from an upcoming EP, due this Spring, “Money Maker” is about recognizing and admiring the dynamic between confidence and uncertainty.

“Looks can be enticing but what motivates us at our core is what really matters,” states Sheridan.

The simple visual features a female dancer showcasing her graceful and flexible moves while the Austin-based singer and songwriter serenade the camera with his silky and sultry delivery.

“Funny enough, the woman that Money Maker was about was actually not a great dancer, but that was the point. It didn’t matter,” adds Sheridan. “She was dancing with confidence like no one was watching and it was enchanting, she was like a work of art. I wanted a real artist at her craft, that being Sadé, to emphasize and embody that feeling and moment, and she captured it perfectly.”

Both a cathartic and passionate place inspires Sheridan’s forthcoming project. The music speaks to love lost, love found and the beautiful and mysterious events that lead to each.

Photo attached by Cassandra Klepec