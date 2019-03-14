Back in December 2018, R&B artist Janine, formerly known as Janine and The Mixtape, premiered the new single, “Never The Right Time,” and now she reveals a supporting music video.

On the beautiful ballad, the singer and songwriter delivers lush and soulful vocals about the complexities of relationships and timing. The record is richly-textured and definitely cuffin’ season approved.

In the clip, Janine shows her affection for the same sex, and at moments, it looks like a red light special between two women.

“I could hold you down, but it’s never the right, never the right time / We could change things now, but this isn’t the right, It’s never the right time,” she eloquently sings.

“When I first heard the producers play the instrumental for ‘Never The Right Time,’ I was like ‘whose song is this it is amazing?!’ and they told me it was a beat they made a little while ago,” Janine previously told Singersroom about how the song came about. “I fell in love with how sexy and smooth the beat is and felt so lucky I got to hear it as a finished beat and write to it. ‘Never the Right Time’ is my favorite slow jam on the album and one of my favorite songs. I hope lots of babies are made to it.”

Listen to “Never The Right Time” below and cop it here at Spotify / apple etc: https://atlantic.lnk.to/NTRTTA