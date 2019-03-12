Khalid spotlights young love in the music video for his latest single, “Talk.”

In the colorful clip, directed by Emil Nava (Eminem, Ed Sheeran), the talented crooner is captured in various vibrant rooms while dancing or stuntin’ for his female admirer.

I can see it in your eyes / I can tell that you’re wantin’ more,” Khalid sings. “What’s been on your mind? / There’s no reason we should hide / Tell me somethin’ I ain’t heard before.”

Produced by Disclosure, “Talk” is the lead single off Khalid’s forthcoming sophomore album, Free Spirit, slated for release on April 5. The project features the previously released hit “Better” and the new song “My Bad.” Two days before its release, on April 3, he will screen his Free Spirit film at theaters worldwide.