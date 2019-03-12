Days after opening the tribute concert “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul,” on CBS, Jennifer Hudson is back with more good news.

According to Deadline, the Oscar and Grammy winner will star in an Aretha Franklin biopic, slated to hit theaters in 2020. The biopic will focus on Franklin’s journey from a young church choir standout to a respected international superstar.

Hudson is a vocal powerhouse and a perfect choice to play Franklin. The former American Idol finalist and The Voice coach garnered praises through Hollywood while portraying Effie White in 2006’s Dreamgirls.

Hudson also earned the approval of the film’s subject. She was one of the performers personally requested by Franklin before her passing.

The studio reportedly has high hopes for the movie, which is being produced by Straight Outta Compton’s Scott Bernstein.

Watch clips of Hudson honoring Franklin below: