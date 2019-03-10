Jennifer Lopez will be a wife for the fourth time after boyfriend Alex Rodriguez popped the question.

The retired MLB star reportedly went down on bending knee during a vacation in the Bahamas, and he revealed the big news via Instagram on Saturday (March 9th). “She said yes,” the 43 year old captioned a photo of Lopez, 49, showing off her new diamond engagement ring.

J.Lo also shared the photo, while her longtime manager, Benny Medina, confirmed the news, and the sportsman’s representative, Ron Berkowitz, told People, “They are on vacation and got engaged today.”

The couple has been dating for just over two years, and Lopez recently celebrated their anniversary by taking to social media and posting: “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever moving life.”

Alex added: “We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words.”

Rodriguez invited J.Lo to dine with him after a chance lunch meeting at a restaurant in Beverly Hills in early 2017, and they reportedly had their first date at the Hotel Bel Air.

This will be J.Lo’s fourth marriage and fifth engagement – she was married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony – the father of her twins Max and Emme, while Ben Affleck broke off his romance with her in early 2004, days before they were set to wed. She also had a high-profile relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, the mother of his daughters Ella and Natasha, from 2002 to 2008. He also dated Madonna and Cameron Diaz.