Solange Drops New Album ‘When I Get Home’ (Stream)

Solange is up to great things and it has to do with her art, once again.

The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter surprised fans by releasing her fourth full-length, ‘When I Get Home,’ via Saint Records / Columbia Records.

The self-penned project features a hefty 19 tracks (including her infamous interludes) with guest contributions from Raphael Saadiq, Pharrell, Devin The Dude, The-Dream, Gucci Mane, T-Pain, and Tyler, The Creator, and more. The set also features samples from Third Ward’s own Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad, poet Pat Parker, and Scarface.

‘When I Get Home’ may be a surprise to some but it’s right on time to celebrate the power, energy, and tranquility of black people. Solange delivers yet another well-written, eargasmic offering that will energize our ears and our souls.

“Just listened to the album two times!! Still in a groovin state of mind,” Solange’s mom Tina Knowles Lawson proclaimed on Instagram as she celebrated her daughter. “Love this record !!!!! I hear influence from Marvin a couple of times. I also hear H-Town all over it !!”

‘When I Get Home’ follows Solange’s critically acclaimed album, A Seat at the Table, released in 2016.

The singer has also announced that special events for the album will take place across Houston’s Third Ward on March 3rd. More details can be found here.

When I Get Home is available now on all digital music platforms. Stream it below.

To support the release, Solange also revealed an interdisciplinary performance art film. The visual is an exploration of origin, asking the question how much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution. Solange returned to Third Ward Houston to answer this.

The film was directed and edited by Solange Knowles with contributing directors Alan Ferguson, Terance Nance, Jacolby Satterwhite, and Ray Tintori. Additional work courtesy of Autumn Knight and Robert Pruitt. A special event will take place across Houston’s Third Ward on March 3rd celebrating the release.

View the video on Apple Music