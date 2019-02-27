Robin Thicke and Fiancee April Love Geary Welcome Baby Girl

Robin Thicke is a dad, again.

The R&B/Soul singer and his fiancee April Love Geary welcomed their second child together, daughter Lola, on Tuesday morning.

“She’s so beautiful,” the Blurred Lines star wrote on Instagram, announcing the baby’s arrival.

“Thank you God and April Love for this blessing!” he shared in another post.

Model April also posted a black-and-white photo with Robin and Lola, adding the caption: “My beautiful baby girl, I’m already so in love with you! Your big sister is on her way to meet you.”

The baby’s full name, Lola Alain Thicke, is a nod to the baby girl’s late grandfather, actor Alan Thicke, who died suddenly in late 2016.

Lola arrived a little early – April’s due date was March 10th, which is Robin’s birthday.

The baby joins big sister Mia Love, who is one, and Julian Fuego, Thicke’s eight-year-old son from his marriage to ex-wife Paula Patton.

Thicke and Geary have been together since 2015, following his split from Patton in February 2014. The ex-couple finalized their divorce in March 2015.

Robin proposed to pregnant April in Christmas 2018.