Video: Alicia Keys – Raise a Man

Alicia Keys releases a simple music video for her thought-provoking new single, “Raise a Man.”

The clip launches with the veteran R&B singer laying down in her studio as she delivers the passionate and self-filling vocals. She then transitions to a grand piano where fans get to consume classic Alicia Keys. From there, she is joined by a bass player, various friends, and family, including her son Genesis.

“Laying here basking in all the warmth you’ve been sending after watching the Raise A Man vid!!,” she wrote on Instagram. Did you see Genesis’ little smile!!! I love dropping secret surprises for you 😉 ANDDD I LOVE the SOUL of these lyrics. So DEEP. So many vibesss.”

Keys first released “Raise a Man” following her hosting gig at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles earlier this month. The record is classic Alicia as she delivers relatable lyrics that creates awareness around her supporting causes.

Keys’ last album was 2016’s ‘Here.’ We’re thinking a follow-up will be on the way soon!