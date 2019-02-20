Video: Snoh Aalegra – I Want You Around

R&B singer Snoh Aalegra releases a sensual music video to support her sultry new single, “I Want You Around.”

The Alexander Black-directed visual sees Snoh and her love interest, played by A$AP Twelvyy, enjoying an intimate day together as they bask in the company of each other.

“‘I Want You Around’ is about meeting someone you really like, and you kinda just want to be around them, feel them and get high off the butterflies multiplying in the stomach,” the Swedish-born singer says about the inspiration for the song.

Produced by NES, “I Want You Around” kicks off a new musical journey for Snoh. Her last project was 2017’s ‘Feels.’