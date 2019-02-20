Video: Kehlani – ‘Nunya’ Feat. Dom Kennedy

West Coast songstress Kehlani unwraps a music video for her latest song, “Nunya,” featuring Dom Kennedy.

The clip was shot in the snowy mountains of Big Bear, California, an atmosphere that supports the singer and songwriter’s cold lyrics.

“You put on a show, cause you don’t want the world to know, that you lost the girl who got it on her own,” she declares. “It’d be good for you to let it go.”

Taking to Twitter, Kehlani thanked her unborn daughter for keeping her motivated and warm during the filming. “Shot that 7 months pregnant in da snow,” she tweeted. “Thank u baby for da motivation, mommy was FROZE.”

“Nunya” follows the recently released “Butterflies;” both songs will appear on Kehlani’s much-anticipated upcoming mixtape, While We Wait, slated to arrive on February 22nd, 2019. The project also features the recently released “Nights Like This,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign), and includes additional appearances from 6lack and Musiq Soulchild.

Check out the visual for “Nunya” below: