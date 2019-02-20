Video: Ari Lennox & J. Cole – ‘Shea Butter Baby’

Ari Lennox demands a little me time, and that’s just what her chocolate co-star delivers in the music video for “Shea Butter Baby,” a collaboration with her label boss J. Cole.

In the clip, the singer and songwriter shows off a little lingerie as she entices her lover to put away his laptop and pay her some attention. The Bennett Johnson-directed by video also features a rap appearance from J. Cole.

“Ari let me be in the video. this our song together. @AriLennox Im a big fan. Her album is on the way.” Cole wrote as he shared the clip.

“Shea Butter Baby” is featured on the Creed II soundtrack, and is also the title track off Ari’s upcoming debut album Shea Butter Baby.