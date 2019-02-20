[PREMIERE] AJ Hernz – No Voy A Dormir (I Won’t Sleep)

Whether he’s crooning in English or Spanish, songwriter AJ Hernz hits every note with heartfelt perfection, and his latest single “No Voy A Dormir” is no exception.

In his new visual for the G Clef-produced song, Hernz wanders a lonely street as he weaves in and out of self-aware thoughts with bi-lingual harmonies.

“When I wrote this song, I was inspired by the motives and desires of other people versus my own,” AJ explains. “The title means “I Won’t Sleep”, meaning I am aware as I possibly can be. I think that anyone going through a difficult time in a relationship or friendship will be able to relate.”

AJ has been working on new music as he prepares to go back on the road this Summer with Product Entertainment label boss Snow Tha Product and fellow artists for the next VibeHigher Tour.

You can download or stream “No Voy A Dormir” now on all major platforms here: http://smarturl.it/NoVoyADormir

Follow AJ Hernz

http://instagram.com/OfficialAJHernz

http://facebook.com/AJHernzMusic