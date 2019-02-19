Video: Jade Novah – Cosmic Love

Singer, actress, and social influencer Jade Novah recently dropped off a music video for her latest single, “Cosmic Love.” The song is lifted from her well-received 2018 full-length album, ‘All Blue.’

In the dimly-lit clip, Jade gets from at center with the camera as she showcases her undeniable spark, spirit, and soul.

Recently, Jade was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for 2019 Best New Artist. She’s also currently a co-host on V103’s new morning show ‘The Morning Culture.’

Next up, the songstress hits the road on the “Cosmic Love Tour.” It kicks off at SOB’s in New York City on Friday, February 22nd! Be sure to check out the full list of dates HERE.