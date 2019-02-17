Video: Haley Smalls – Lonely

Rising R&B artist Haley Smalls caught our attention with her sultry new single, “Lonely.” On the hard-hitting track, backed by smooth piano chords, the singer, songwriter, and music engineer deliver lush vocals while revealing her relationship vulnerabilities.

“I still love you, even when I can’t understand you,” Haley sings. “I still want you, even when I just can’t stand you.”

The song is supported by a somber music video as the blonde bombshell ponders around her loft apartment wishing her Ex would come back.

Haley dropped several mixtapes including ‘This Is Me,’ ‘The Cure,’ and ‘The Cure II,’ as well as the EP ‘Heart of Gold’ in May 2017.

Check out the video for ‘Lonely’!