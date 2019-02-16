Video: Ginette Claudette – Slow Up

R&B artist Ginette Claudette returns with a music video for her sultry and bouncy single, “Slow Up,” a song from her latest project, ‘On To Something.’

“It’s no secret a lot of my influence comes from ‘90s R&B. It’s an era I love. I wanted to bring that vibe and aesthetic to this video by drawing from some of my favorite R&B and hip hop artists,” Ginette says about the 90s-inspired visual. “‘Slow Up’ has such a gritty vibe. Ugly face all day when you hear it! It’s got a future/past thing going on, so there’s something for everyone.”

“Slow Up” is intoxicatingly delicious. “Tell me if you’re really gonna ride for me / Is it just for show, are you down for me / Slow Up,” Ginette declares.

Ginette released On To Something on November 30, 2017 via Summerchild Records/RED MUSIC.

About the project, Ginette proclaims, “On this new project, I start to peel back a lot of layers on a lot of the things I have been self-conscious about for so long and, until now, have held inside. For the first time, I was able to unapologetically say what I wanted while disregarding the outside pressures that I’ve faced for so long. And I am excited to share it with the world,” says Ginette Claudette on the project.”