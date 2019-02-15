Video: Ciara – Greatest Love

R&B songstress Ciara returns with the brand new single “Greatest Love,” a song that draws inspiration from classic and 90s R&B. On the silky track, the singer and songwriter pays tribute to her husband who presumably gave her a love that she’s never felt before.

“I should’ve known when you took my son as your own / I ain’t saying I ain’t like all the carats in the stone,” she sings. “It’s just your love that I want / Now it’s you and me against… the entire world / I see our love when I look at our baby girl / I’m a lucky girl.”

“Greatest Love” is supported by a sexy music video directed by Sasha Samsonovo. In the clip, CiCi shows off some skin as she gives viewers a peep show of her sexy dance moves.

“Greatest Love is an ode to that 1 person in your life you can’t live without,” states Ciara. “The person you’d do anything for, and you know they’ll do anything for you. Your ride or die.”

“Greatest Love” is Ciara‘s first release since it was announced that she launched her own record label with the support of her husband, Russell Wilson. The record also follows her 2008 viral hit, “Level Up,” which was also remixed with features from Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop.