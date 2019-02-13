New Music: Shenna – Hope You’re Happy

Rising R&B/Pop sensation Shenna returns with “Hope You’re Happy,” her first new single of 2019. Inspired by the recent success of Dua Lipa, the single finds Shenna ruminating over the ways in which she’s forced to rely on social media for public acceptance, and the toll it often takes.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Dua Lipa because my goal is to grow how she did. This song is about social media. I’m making references to social media terms like ‘follow me’ ‘likes’ ‘trending’ etc. It is basically about making others happy by constantly posting on social media but feeling like you’re losing a part of yourself.” – Shenna

“Hope You’re Happy” serves as the lead single from Shenna’s forthcoming EP Blue Memories, and arrives on the heels of the big placement of her “Magenta” single on FOX’s hit show Lethal Weapon. Shenna attended the 61st GRAMMYS Awards show in LA over the weekend as a GRAMMY voting member.

