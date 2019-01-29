The-Dream Talks Re-Releases, Drake, Kanye, Beyonce, & Rihanna

The-Dream closed out 2018 with a surprise triple-album. Receiving rave reviews, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer recently hit the road on a press run, stopping in New York City to speak with Hot 97’s own Ebro for a tell-all interview.

During the interview, the Radio Killa spoke on multiple topics including his latest album, working with Drake, Kanye West, and Travis Scott together during the infamous Wyoming recording sessions, and current statuses of both Beyonce and Rihanna’s upcoming projects. Not revealing too much, The Dream did confirm that he is involved in the new efforts and that the concepts are incredible.

With the “King of R&B” debate swirling around the net, The-Dream inputs his two cents on the subject with a simple request for all the smoke with anyone in R&B who thinks they are better than him when it comes to the prestigious title. Paraphrasing that anyone can get it because they haven’t heard the best of Terius Nash yet.

Not forgetting to speak on his solo endeavors in the new year, Terius also announced that he will be re-releasing his Love vs. Money and Love Hate albums with additional songs. He also promised a video for the classic cut, “Fancy.” Last month, The-Dream released a visual presentation for “Sex Tape Vol.1”.

In related news, The-Dream is scheduled to hit the road next month on his own promo tour in support of the new album.

The-Dream’s new album, Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3, is available now on all streaming platforms via Radio Killa Records/Hitco

Check out The-Dream’s Hot 97 Interview:

Words by Bryson Boom Paul