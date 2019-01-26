Report: FBI Has Been in Contact With Family of Alleged R. Kelly Victim

The Feds are watching R. Kelly!

According to TMZ, the FBI has been looking into alleged brainwashed and sex slave claims prior to viewers casting their eyes on “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Joycelyn Savage’s father, Timothy, has been contacted by an FBI special agent regarding the R. Kelly at least five times in the past year and a half. The most recent contact was a few weeks before Lifetime aired the docu-series on January 3.

Savage’s Dad is said to have provided the FBI with all the known whereabouts of Kelly and Joycelyn from state to state, starting with where their relationship began, along with text messages or emails.

“Our sources say Timothy provided the feds with lots of the same information regarding alleged predatory behavior and physical abuse he gave Lifetime for ‘Surviving,” the website reports.

The FBI has jurisdiction when an adult brings a minor across state lines for sexual purposes.

It’s unclear if the FBI has launched an official investigation into R. Kelly … but it’s clear the controversy and accusations against him are on the agency’s radar. He’s already under criminal investigation in Georgia.

Timothy believes R. Kelly is holding his daughter against her, but Joycelyn has denied her Dad’s claims.

“I mainly want to say that I’m in a happy place with my life,” she stated in July 2017. “I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that. It just came to a point where it’s definitely gotten out of hand. I just want everybody to know — my parents and everybody in the world — that I am totally fine. Everything is okay with me.”

The 2 were seen shopping together in April 2018, while Joycelyn was seen out “vacationing” in Beverly Hills back in May 2018 without Kelly.

Since the Lifetime docuseries ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ which chronicled the decades of sexual misconduct accusations made against the 52-year-old, Kelly has been under the microscope.

Kelly has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, but prosecutors in Georgia and Illinois launched criminal investigations into his alleged actions.

Photo: Montez Miller/themontezgroup.com/Shutterstock