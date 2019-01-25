Tori Kelly Hopes to ‘Change Your Mind’ on New Single

Pop/Soul songstress Tori Kelly releases the soulful and heartfelt new single, “Change Your Mind,” co-written and produced by Jimmy Napes (Sam Smith, Disclosure, Mary J. Blige).

On the emotional tale, vocal powerhouse delivers shares happy thoughts about the feeling her man gives her. “He grew on me like a rose / The sweetest I’ve ever known,” Tori sings. “I swear that he got a hold on me / And now I can’t let him go.”

“Change Your Mind” follows Tori’s passion project, Hiding Place, produced by Kirk Franklin, a 12-time GRAMMY Award winner. The collaborative effort debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart, earning more first-week streams than any gospel album in history. ‘Hiding Place’ also topped Billboard’s Gospel Streaming Songs and Gospel Digital Song Sales charts plus the Apple Music Christian genre chart. The collection features guest artists Lecrae, Jonathan McReynolds, and The Hamiltones.

Tori will kick off “The Acoustic Sessions” tour on February 25 at the Fox Theatre in Tucson, AZ. The North American headline tour will include a February 28 concert at the historic Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and an April 3 show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. The trek will wrap on April 13 in New Orleans at The Fillmore. See below for itinerary!

Tickets go on sale today at 10:00 AM local time at www.torikellymusic.com

Tori is nominated for two GRAMMY Awards: Best Gospel Album for ‘Hiding Place,’ and Best Gospel Performance/Song for the collection’s lead single, “Never Alone” (Feat. Kirk Franklin), which recently topped Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart.

Tori’s 2015 debut album, Unbreakable Smile, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and contained the Gold-certified singles “Nobody Love,” “Should’ve Been Us” and “Hollow.” Unbreakable Smile has earned more than one billion cumulative streams worldwide and sold 1.3 million adjusted albums.

Tori Kelly – The Acoustic Sessions

2/25 Tucson AZ Fox Theatre

2/26 Phoenix AZ Marquee

2/28 Los Angeles CA Orpheum

3/2 Anaheim CA House of Blues

3/5 San Diego CA Copley Symphony Hall

3/8 Oakland CA Fox Theatre

3/9 Las Vegas NV The Pearl

3/11 Salt Lake City UT Eccles Theater

3/14 Seattle WA Paramount Theatre

3/16 Vancouver BC Queen Elizabeth

3/17 Portland OR Crystal Ballroom

3/19 Denver CO Paramount

3/21 St. Paul MN The Palace

3/22 Omaha NE Holland

3/24 Kansas City MO Midland Theatre

3/26 St. Louis MO The Pageant

3/28 Indianapolis IN Murat Theatre

3/29 Columbus OH Express Live

3/31 Toronto ON Roy Thomas Hall

4/2 Boston MA House of Blues

4/3 Brooklyn NY Kings Theatre

4/5 Philadelphia PA The Fillmore

4/6 Lynchburg VA Liberty University

4/9 St. Petersburg FL Mahaffrey Theater

4/10 Orlando FL Hard Rock Live

4/13 New Orleans LA The Fillmore