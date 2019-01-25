Little Mix – ‘Think About Us’ Ft. Ty Dolla $ign

R&B singer/rapper Ty Dolla $ign teams with UK Pop group Little Mix on their new single, “Think About Us.”

“Think About Us” is the group’s second release from their fifth studio album ‘LM5’ and the follow-up to their Nicki Minaj-assisted single, “Woman Like Me.” The song is storming emotional pop banger and feels like a natural successor to their earlier floor-filling hits “No More Sad Songs” and “Touch.”

Little Mix released LM5 late last year to a good reception. The project reached #3 on the UK charts.

Last week, the group announced their upcoming performance on the 2019 Brit Awards. The girls are nominated for two awards: Best Video and Best Group.

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall have not only established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts, but as a global pop phenomenon. Little Mix has sold more than 45 million records worldwide.