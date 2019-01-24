R&B Star Kevin Ross Exits Motown; Announces New Album ‘Audacity’

Kevin Ross is taking charge of his music career after parting ways with Motown Records.

“Ownership means a lot more to me at this stage in my life,” Ross shares. “I’m grateful for the experience but it was time to move on.”

Ross signed with Motown in 2014 after a breakout year which included a national holiday campaign with Glade. He released his debut album, The Awakening, three years later, herald by the first single “Long Song Away.” The song peaked at the No. 1 position on the Nielsen/BDS and Mediabase Urban Adult radio charts and Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart. According to Billboard, the chart-topping feat made Ross the first debut Motown artist to reach No. 1 in the format since 2010.

In late 2017, Ross also released an EP titled ‘Drive’ before going silent.

During his brief hiatus from music, Ross solidified his independence with the creation of his music label, Art Society Music Group (ASMG). The label will be the home for Ross’ new album, Audacity, which is slated to be released in March of this year.

“Creating Audacity has been an exciting process for me. I really followed my instincts and let the music guide me the whole way,” Ross says. “This album has a lot more grit to it. It introduces new sides of me while still reinforcing the essence of my art.”

The album’s first single, titled “Thing Called Love,” will be available on all music platforms February 8th.