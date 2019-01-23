Chris Brown Fights Back; Plans to Sue Rape Accuser For Defamation

Chris Brown is fighting back after a woman accused him of rape.

The Grammy-winning singer plans to sue the 24-year-old woman for defamation following his arrest in Paris, France on Monday.

The woman, who goes by the pseudonym name Karima, claims Brown raped her at the Le Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris. Brown, his bodyguard, and another friend was detained by police before being released on their own recognizance without bail.

“Chris Brown is free,” Brown’s lawyer told TMZ in a statement. “No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”

Following his release, Brown took to Instagram to proclaim, “This Bitch Lyin,’” insisting he has a daughter and rape goes against his “character and morals.”

In an interview with French tabloid Closer, the alleged victim, 24, said the alleged rape was “brutal and violent.”

According to reports, Brown told police officers he was in the living room section of his hotel suite at the time the woman claims he raped her. He also claims his girlfriend Ammika Harris was there at the time.

French prosecutors stated after his release that the R&B star is free to leave the country, although the case is ongoing.

“The investigations, which are not closed at this stage, will continue under the authority of the Paris prosecutor’s office,” read a statement issued to TMZ.

Despite his legal woes, Brown is back to work. He added the below dance rehearsal video on Instagram last night with the caption, “We Working.”