Producer Duo Tensei Release The Soulful “Liquid Tongues” Ft. A. Billi Free

Chicago-based producer duo Tensei, made up of Midas Wells and Chris Kramer, deliver the intoxicating new single, “Liquid Tongues,” featuring hypnotizing vocals from A. Billi Free.

The soulful and feel-good gem appears on Tensei’s new 7-song EP’Constellate,’ a project that draws on the power of positive vibrations to provide an uplifting collection of modern soul fusion. The freeing project comes in a time where there is so much division among people due to politics, deep-rooted hate, social injustice, and more.

Spearheading a soulful, electronic and hip hop infused perspective to Chicago’s growing spiritual jazz movement, Tensei has enlisted the likes of Makaya McCraven, Greg Spero and Junius Paul among others for these compositions.

Along with A. Billi Free, Fela Kuti-mentored Najite Agindotan, Liv Warfield from Prince’s New Power Generation Sam Trump, Sulaiman, Jimetta Rose and long-time collaborator ADaD appear on the project.

Watch “Liquid Tongues” video below and Download the ‘Constellate’ promo here!