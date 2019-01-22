R&B singer Sammie recently surprised fans with the release of his latest single “Times 10” (feat. Lil Baby). With a highly anticipated album on the way, he’s back with this new grown and sexy single after taking a two-year hiatus.

Written by Sammie and produced by Fresh Ayr and DJ Pain 1, “Times 10” is a very descriptive song that hits the spot for R&B fans. It’s that single that allows people to reminisce about the days when singers produced tasteful songs about love and sex. R&B lovers miss the baby-making songs, and Sammie is one of the few singers to step up and give them what they really want.

“I wanted to create a record that sets the mood. And I feel I’ve accomplished that, thoroughly,” Sammie said.

Supporting the single is the red light special music video that sees Sammie putting it down for his lady. In the sensual and erotic clip, the R&B heartthrob is shirtless as he devours his leading lady.

Not a stranger to the music industry, Sammie delivered multiple R&B singles that have stayed true to the genre. He’s able to bridge the classic pillars of R&B with current trends in music. This ability comes from having at least 20 years of experience in music, but also still being a young artist in terms of his age.

In “Times 10,” the multi-platinum singer expresses pleasing his woman to the highest level. He gives tantalizing lyrics over a slow and melodic track:

“I’ll return the favor baby, times 10. Imma keep you comin’ keep you comin’… again,” he sings. “When you freakin’ me baby girl anything goes. When you go down, I know you care and it shows.”

“Times 10” is a single that will be featured on Sammie’s highly anticipated fourth studio album. The album is scheduled for release in March of this year. The singer promises to deliver timeless R&B songs and create a story that showcases his maturity, taking listeners on a vocal journey.