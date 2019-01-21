The infamous internet wins again as Teyana Taylor is forced to comment on a controversy regarding her husband, Iman Shumpert.

The “Gonna Love Me” singer denies reports that her NBA husband fathered a child with Alby Ryder, a porn star who they allegedly had a threesome with.

Teyana recently deleted her Instagram account, and many thought it was related to Shumpert’s comments on Ryder’s Instagram page, which also fueled speculations that they had sex with Ryder.

Adding clarity to the controversy, Taylor responded to a follower: “1. I’ve never seen/touched that girl in my life,” writes Teyana. “. My page is gone because I’m upset at @defjam for not dropping my damn “WTP” video on time, per usual. 3. It’s really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth. 4. Iman is not dumb he know I’d kill him End of story.”

Ryder, who gave birth to a daughter in late 2018, also denied that Sacramento Kings guard fathered her child, insisting the Baby’s Daddy is an Ex.

“I refuse to entertain fake rumors life is too big and time is too short to get caught up in the empty drama..But to protect my energy I have to respond,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. ” Whoever is spreading these rumors just know ITS FAKE NEWS AND IT AINT HIS BABY. Yall should be ashamed for creating this negative energy and throwing it around like it wont effect anyone.”

She continued: “I had my baby with the man i was dating and that man aint Iman. So please stop making fake stories just to get some likes and for everyone else believing these blogs is a no better person. Now leave me the f*ck alone.”

Teyana has been open about her sex life. She penned the song “3 Way” about threesomes on her latest album K.T.S.E. “I also wanted to create something to where, I feel like, a lot of the times, in society, we make it to where it’s always the guy that wants it,” she told Hot 97’s Angie Martinez. “It’s always like, it gotta be birthday or Christmas to get that. It gotta be a holiday to get it. But it’s like, listen, I think that my husband is extremely sexy. I love to explore. Call me Dora. I’m Dora the Explorer in my marriage. I’m Curious George.”