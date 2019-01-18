R. Kelly’s Former Manager Surrenders to Police Over Threats

R. Kelly’s former manager, James Mason, who has been accused of making terrorizing threats to the parents of one of Kelly’s victims, has surrendered himself to police.

Mason was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued last August for felony terroristic after calling Joycelyn Savage’s father and allegedly making the threat, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

The incident, which allegedly took place in May 2018, was reported by Timothy Savage to Henry County police. Savage claims his daughter is being held against her will by Kelly and Mason threatened him for speaking out about it.

The case was presented to a Magistrate Judge who issued a warrant in July, citing “terroristic threats and acts.” The warrant is assigned to the sheriff’s office.

Mason was booked and released on $10,000 bond.

The lawyer for the Savage family responded to Mason’s surrender, saying, “Let this be a message to R. Kelly’s staff that we won’t be bullied or threatened. We will continue to pursue legal action against any and all threats to the safety of the Savage Family.”

He continued, “Our goal has always been to bring Joycelyn Savage home safely and we will not be deterred.”

Joycelyn Savage’s family has claimed she is having a sexual relationship with Kelly, and that she is being brainwashed by Kelly into cutting off contact with the outside world.

She responded to her family’s claim in a video, released in 2017, in which she denied she’s being held and that she had been brainwashed by the disgraced R&b singer.

“I just want everybody to know — my parents and everybody in the world — that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is OK with me,” she said in the video.