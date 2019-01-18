Our good friends over at III Points just revealed that their annual festival is set to take place February 15-17 in Miami! As you know, the festival prides itself on bringing together an eclectic group of artists from different genres and uniting them for a music-filled weekend.

Over 100 artists are expected to be apart of III Points this year with sets running until 5 a.m. with food and drinks overflowing.

Beginning Friday, February 15th, Tyler, the Creator is set to headline the festival. He’ll be accompanied by productions from various artists throughout the day—one of which will be The Internet.

SZA and James Blake will be headlining on Saturday and other highlights of the day will include performances from Raekwon & Ghostface Killah and the iconic Herbie Hancock just to name a few!

The concert will come to a close on Sunday, but not without an electrifying performance from the one and only Erykah Badu! A$AP Rocky and Blood Orange will be headlining alongside the singer.

Now, the festival is not JUST about music. This year, III Points is using their platform to partner with Florida activism network Dream Defenders on a series of initiatives. The organization is a diverse group of young people who are dedicated to organizing and educating for community civic engagement and transformational justice.

III Points will take place at Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. Come festival weekend, the 100,000 square-foot venue will be teaming with curators and visual artists who will be presenting local, rising and experimental music. The lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Single-day and weekend passes for III Points Festival are now on sale at IIIPoints.Com!