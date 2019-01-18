Ariana Grande Draws Inspiration From Sound Of Music For ‘7 Rings’ Video

Ariana Grande looks to continue her chart-topping success with the release of her new single, “7 Rings.”

“Wearing a ring but ain’t gonna be no missus/ bought matching diamonds for six of my b**ches/ I’d rather spoil all my friends with my riches/ Think retail therapy’s my new addiction,” Ariana sings.

The empowering record, recorded following her breakup from Pete Davidson, was inspired by Grande’s trip to Tiffany & Co. with her girlfriends, including Victoria Monét and Tayla Parx. “Twas was a pretty rough day in NYC,” she wrote in a Q&A session with fans on Twitter earlier this month. “My friends took me to Tiffany’s. We had too much champagne. I bought us all rings. It was very insane and funny. On the way back to the stu (studio) njomza was like ‘b**ch, this gotta be a song lol (laugh out loud).’ So we wrote it that afternoon.”

“7 Rings” follows “Imagine” and the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Thank U, Next,” all from Grande’s upcoming album, Thank U, Next, the follow-up to last August’s Sweetener. “This [album’s] not particularly uplifting,” she said. “A lot of it sounds really upbeat, but it’s actually a super sad chapter.”

To support the single, Grande also released a supporting music video in which she added her own twist to The Sound Of Music’s “My Favorite Things.” In the video, Ariana sports a variety of ensembles such as a bedazzled bodysuit and a fur coat over a bra top as she sings about her favorite things, such as diamonds and Champagne.

Ariana’s close friends Victoria, Tayla, Courtney Chipolone, Alexa Luria, Rim Taya Shawki, and Njomza all appear in the clip, as well as the singer’s dog Toulouse – who was a late addition to the cast.

“T wasn’t originally supposed to be in this video but he literally wouldn’t leave me / set / the shot so…” Ariana tweeted.

Ariana and Pete broke off their engagement in October after a whirlwind romance.

In April, Grande will headline Coachella. The 25-year-old is the youngest artist to ever headline the festival and the fourth woman following Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Björk.