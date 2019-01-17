Beyonce Drops Lawsuit Against Feyonce

The Yonce trademark fight is over! Beyonce has called a truce in her legal fight against Feyonce, a Texas-based company she claims was violating her trademark.

In 2016, the music superstar sued Andre Maurice and Leana Lopez after the two tried to trademark the “Feyonce” moniker and use it to sell clothing and merchandise to newly-engaged couples.

In her original complaint, Beyonce claims the firm was profiting from her trademark and copyright by selling Feyonce products with the tagline, “He put a ring on it” – a phrase closely resembling a lyric from her 2008 hit, “Single Ladies.” She sought an injunction to stop them selling the merchandise and demanded they turn over all their profits.

In contrary, Maurice and Lopez argued that the music superstar had no evidence to show they had infringed on any copyrights or that their apparel line had damaged her brand – claiming they never used the singer’s likeness to sell products or used her name in marketing material. The also accused Beyonce of using her fame to bully them.

The two parties were due in court in early November (2018), but Beyonce requested an adjournment, revealing she and the defendants were close to reaching a settlement to dismiss the case.

Documents obtained by The Blast stated: “The parties have met and conferred regarding settlement and are currently involved in advanced negotiations that the parties anticipate will resolve this matter shortly.”

On Wednesday, she officially dismissed the case, putting the near three-year fight to bed.