Former Blackstreet member and Teddy Riley protégé Lenny Harold re-ignites his solo career with the release of his “More” music video.

Produced by Grammy Award nominee Armando ‘Mandobeats’ Colon (Shaggy, Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, Cam’ron, Fat Joe), the feel-good jam highlights Lenny’s striking tenor, smooth vibrato, and honest and relatable songwriting. The song also features live bass and guitar arrangements from Ralph B. Stacy (Luther Vandross, SWV, Dru Hill).

The video was directed by Richard ‘Parlay’ Copier and tells the story of a woman stuck between leaving a life of pain and abuse, and the fear of leaping into the unknown with someone new.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the video, Lenny says, “we wanted to create a visual that could tell several stories, with the main focus on our leading lady having to make a decision that’s often vital to the heart for all of us. You’re not sure if she did, if she wants to, or if she’s just thinking about it, and ultimately, we don’t know. We wanted the video to have the ability to connect with everyone regardless of the scenario, and I hope it does just that.”

‘More’ is taken from Lenny’s sophomore album, ‘Cosmic,’ which was released in September last year.

The New Jersey native will embark on a short run ‘Cosmic’ tour across the US, along with the release of more visuals from the album, starting with ‘Heat’ in February.

CONNECT WITH LENNY HAROLD

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/lennyharold

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lennyharold

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lennyharold

Website: http://www.lennyharold.com