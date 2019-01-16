Asiahn Releases New Video For Single ‘Like You’

GRAMMY Award-nominated singer and songwriter Asiahn releases a cinematic music video for her second single, “Like You.”

A potent, passionate, and powerful throwback R&B anthem, the track highlights the dramatic scope of her vibrant and vital delivery. The clip goes further to showcase her vocals

Asiahn tells Billboard of the video that, “We wanted to take the video back to the old school vibe, back to those Lauryn Hill-type videos — hit you with the colors, but make it a house party vibe.”

“Like You” appears on Asiahn’s newly released album, ‘Love Train 2.’

3x Grammy-nominated Singer/Songwriter Asiahn initially made her mark from behind-the-scenes. A highly sought-after writer, she penned anthems for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Drake, Lil Wayne, and more. Countless fans experienced her voice on “Just Another Day” from Dr. Dre’s gold-certified final recording Compton and in the #1 Academy Award-nominated N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton. 2017 saw her receive widespread acceptance and praise as an artist on the first Love Train EP as songs like “Faded” and the title track generated millions of streams across platforms.